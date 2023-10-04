ICC World Cup 2023: England begin title defence against New Zealand | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup will see holders England face off against New Zealand in a rematch of the iconic 2019 final. England enter the tournament as favourites while this the last chance for New Zealand's golden generation to win a limited-overs world title. 1996 World Cup winning-coach Dav Whatmore sets up the tournament opener on Wion World of Cricket.

