ICC World Cup 2023: Australia and Sri Lanka in battle for maiden win

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Record Five-time Champions Australia lock horns with 1996 Champions Sri Lanka. Both the teams have struggled in the ODI World Cup and will look to get their first win in Lucknow. Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore looks at the five key battles that could define the match.

