ICC World Cup 2023: Australia and Sri Lanka chase first win

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Five-time Champions Australia are in complete disarray at the ICC ODI World Cup. The Aussies have their back against the wall after losing their first two matches and will look to break the duck against Sri Lanka who themselves are winless so far. Dav Whatmore, the man who took Sri Lanka to their only ODI World Cup triumph in 1996 sets up the clash. Whatmore, who played international cricket for Australia also explains what ails the Aussies in this edition of WION World of Cricket.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos