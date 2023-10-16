ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's second ever win in ODI World Cups

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
In the backdrop of gloom and doom and the series of earthquakes in Afghanistan, the Afghan people have something to celebrate. The Afghani cricket team caused the first major upset at the ODI Cricket World Cup by defeating defending Champions England by 69 runs.

