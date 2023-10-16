ICC World Cup 202: Afghanistan Shock Defending Champions England in Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Afghanistan have registered their biggest-ever win at the ICC ODI World Cup. Hashamtullah Shahidi and company have stunned Defending Champions England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to pull off the first upset of this World Cup. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore explains the magnitude of this win and also looks at some of the greatest upsets in the history of ODI World Cups.

