Australia and India will lock horns in the World Test Championship final. The IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final will begin on June 7 at The Oval, London. The highly anticipated match will start at 03:30 PM IST. On May 28, ICC confirmed that both teams finalised their 15-player squads for the final and revealed their reserved players. Rohit Sharma will lead a star-studded lineup in the finals.