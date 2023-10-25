ICC Cricket World Cup: Will Sri Lanka knock England out? | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
World Champions England face a tournament-defining game against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. England have been a pale shadow of the team that won the 2019 World Cup playing aggressive Cricket and have just one win in four games so far. Every game from here on is a must-win game for both teams. Vice-Captain Moeen Ali has called on his side to fall back on the 'Bazball' style that has taken Test Cricket by storm.

