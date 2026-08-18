/IAF pushes information superiority & network-centric warfare

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 20:16 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 20:16 IST
India is sharpening its focus on information superiority as a key advantage in future warfare. The Indian Air Force is prioritising network-centric operations, surveillance and faster information sharing to build a more connected battlefield. A defence seminar in New Delhi brought together experts to discuss C4I2 systems, intelligence and how real-time data could transform India’s military decision-making and operational readiness.