IAEA: We need joint cooperation with Iran for nuclear programme
The International Atomic Energy Agency is holding talks with Iranian officials regarding investigations into the traces of uranium particles that were found at certain undeclared sites. Now, what is being said is that the IAEA claims that these nuclear particles were weapons grade but the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi has said that there needs to be a joint cooperation with Iran to bring about credible assurances on the nuclear program.