IAEA spends 2nd day at plant, Russian defence minister accuses Ukraine of 'nuclear terrorism'

Published: Sep 03, 2022, 09:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in the eye of the war. Both Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for shelling the plant on Friday. UN inspectors spent a second day at the plant assessing the situation.
