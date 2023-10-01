IAEA move to consider Palestine as a 'state'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency's General Conference approved a resolution that gives the State of Palestine more participation rights and benefits. With 91 votes in favor, 5 against, and 21 abstentions, the motion was approved.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos