'I was forced to move to a house with basement', says Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun

Feb 27, 2022, 03:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
It is day 4 of Russia's invasion into Ukraine. Reportedly, in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, Russian soldiers have managed to gain entry. WION speaks to Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun for more perspective.
Read in App