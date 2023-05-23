"I kind of see it like theatre," said actor Jude Law on British Monarchy

French director Michel Gondry returned to Cannes after eight years to premiere his latest movie, 'The Book of Solutions. Screening in the Directors Fortnight section in the Cannes movie festival Gondry presents an offbeat comedy about a director battling to find a creative filament with a failing project. British actor Jude law who played 16th century monarch Henry VIII in 'Firebrand', sees the current monarchy as theatre. Talking to the reporters at the 76th edition of the Cannes movie festival the actor said, "I kind of see it like theatre although, I'm slightly more obsessed by theatre. I'm not one for gossip. I don't really enjoy following title-tattle stories."