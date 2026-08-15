/Hydrogen-Powered Aviation Breakthrough: TCS And Rolls-Royce Successfully Test Aircraft Engine

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Rolls-Royce have successfully tested an aircraft engine using 100% hydrogen, marking an important step toward developing cleaner aviation technologies. The demonstration simulated a complete flight cycle, including takeoff, cruise and landing, while testing hydrogen combustion, fuel delivery and engine control systems under different operating conditions. TCS has been working with Rolls-Royce on hydrogen aviation technology since 2024, supporting combustion analysis, fuel-system integration, testing, validation and engineering design. The wider program also involves easyJet and other partners exploring hydrogen as a potential lower-carbon aviation fuel. While commercial hydrogen-powered aircraft are still some way from entering service, the latest test provides valuable engineering data that could help advance hydrogen propulsion and reduce aviation emissions.