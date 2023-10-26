Hurricane Otis batters Mexico's Acapulco

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
On Wednesday morning, Hurricane Otis made landfall close to Acapulco, Mexico. The hurricane, a rare Category 5, had gusts as high as 165 mph at its strongest. On Tuesday, the storm picked up significant speed.

