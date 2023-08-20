Hurricane Hilary reduced from category 4 to category 2 storm

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Hilary was weakened from a major Category 4 hurricane to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph in the course of a few hours. According to the hurricane center, it was most recently rated as a Category 2 storm with top sustained winds of 100 mph.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos