Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico and California

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Hurricane Hillary is moving from Mexico to the southwest of the United States, and many places will experience heavy rainfall. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Hilary, a powerful Category-4 hurricane, churned about 325 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Friday afternoon with sustained winds of 130 mph with stronger gusts.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos