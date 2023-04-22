Hunter Biden's alleged past dealings in Ukraine and china continue to shadow U.S. President

The content of Hunter Biden's laptop has been the source of hundreds of articles & allegations against the 53-year-old one-time financier. His alleged past business dealings in Ukraine & china continue to shadow joe Biden. Now, a former CIA official has reportedly said that Biden campaign & Blinken orchestrated the hunter Biden cover-up story. The U.S. State department is, so far, silent on the issue. Weeks before the 2020 election that pitted joe Biden against trump, the New York post claimed it had emails & documents from hunter Biden's laptop. The emails & documents reportedly implicated hunter Biden and his father in questionable business dealings with Ukraine, while Biden was vice president in 2015. At a 2020 debate, Biden cited a letter from 51 former intelligence officials to claim the laptop story was a r\Russian disinformation campaign. Former CIA deputy Michael Morell reportedly told the house judiciary & intelligence committees that Blinken was the impetus for the letter.