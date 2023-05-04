Hunter Biden could face charges of tax and gun-related violations | Report

The four-year probe into Hunter Biden, the second son of Joe Biden, is nearing an end. The prosecutors will soon decide if hunter Biden will be charged with tax and gun-related violations. According to media reports, Biden's lawyers met at the justice department headquarters in Washington last week. Hunter Biden's lawyers discussed the matter with US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware. The probe into hunter Biden began in 2018. It was mainly on his finances related to overseas business ties & consulting work. Soon, the probe's focus shifted to whether he failed to report all of his income. It also extended to whether he lied on a form to purchase a gun by denying that he was a drug abuser.