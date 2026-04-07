/Hungary Parliamentary Election: Political Battle Intensifies In Hungary

As Hungary heads towards a pivotal election, voters who came of age under Prime Minister Viktor ​Orban have emerged as a key group driving support for the opposition, with some saying they will leave the country if the veteran leader is ‌re-elected. Orban, 62, a eurosceptic nationalist, is facing the biggest threat to his 16-year grip on power, with most opinion polls showing centre-right rival Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party on course to defeat him in Sunday's election.