Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO accession

Sweden is all said to be a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This is coming after a lot of delay and a lot of back and forth with turkey and Hungary which were standing in the middle and now finally it has happened. The Hungarian Parliament approved Stockholm's NATO bid days after it signed a deal to buy four fighter jets from Sweden. After the ratification Swedish prime minister hailed 'the historic day' which has now cleared the final obstacle for the Nordic country to join the military Alliance. Watch to know more!