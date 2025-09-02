LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Hundreds killed in Sudan landslide, UN confirms scale of tragedy

Hundreds killed in Sudan landslide, UN confirms scale of tragedy

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 19:44 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 19:44 IST
Hundreds killed in Sudan landslide, UN confirms scale of tragedy
Sudan Landslide: A massive landslide in Sudan’s Marra Mountains killed over 1,000 people, destroying a village and leaving just one survivor, according to the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.

Trending Topics

trending videos