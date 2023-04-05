Hunched shoulders & pursed lips, Trump appears in court | The Trump saga explained

The long-awaited charges against Donald Trump centering on hush money payments to suppress damaging news stories ahead of the 2016 election revealed few new details about a case that prosecutors have probed on and off for five years. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Tuesday that Trump made false records in his family real estate company's books to conceal that he reimbursed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment before the 2016 election to a woman who says she had an affair with him.