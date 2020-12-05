Humanitarian crisis will shape up by 2021: W.H.O.

Dec 05, 2020, 07.25 PM(IST)
The W.H.O. (World Health Organization) and W.F.P. (World Food Programme) have warned that next year is now shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe. The number of people needing humanitarian help has gone up by forty percent.
