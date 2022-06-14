Human wins Wales' Man vs Horse race, UK man outruns 50 horses on foot

Published: Jun 14, 2022, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Now vehicles' engine strength is measured in units of horsepower so what happens to that system when a person becomes faster than horse, the very thing has happened in Wales for only the third time since it started an annual Man versus Horse race.
Read in App