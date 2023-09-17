Human trafficking: Why is it hard to combat? | Dark World

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Human trafficking has become a multi-million-dollar industry. Its victims are men, women and children. The crime ranges from sexual exploitation to forced labour, to forceful recruitment in wars. Those accused are rarely brought to justice due to their influence. So why is human trafficking so hard to combat? To know more, watch Dark World with Harshit Sabarwal on WION.

