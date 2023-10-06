Human-induced climate change threatens Yemen turtles

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Climate change is threatening Yemen’s sea turtles. Warmer beaches and rising temperature have skewed the sex ratio among these turtles. According to experts, this may lead to the extinction of local turtles. Due to the temperature rise, more female turtles are being born. With sands made hotter by human-induced climate change, eggs are rarely yielding male turtles, creating a major gap in sex ratio.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos