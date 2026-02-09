/Human Eyes Remain Key In Mammogram Analysis

Breast cancer screening has long depended on the trained eye of radiologists analysing complex mammograms. But with screening volumes rising worldwide, artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful support tool. From France's Gustave Roussy Institute to Sweden's national screening system, AI now acts as a 'second look' by flagging suspicious areas for doctors to review. Studies involving over 100,000 scans show improved cancer detection without increasing false alarms. Yet experts stress that AI cannot replace human judgement.