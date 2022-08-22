Huma Qureshi to WION on male gaze, Maharani season 2 and how she's here to stay

Published: Aug 22, 2022, 03:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of Maharani season 2 on August 25 as she talks about her love for acting, channelling body positivity and much more.
