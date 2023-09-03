Huge spike in waiting time at the Panama Cana

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
The Panama Canal is one of the most important shipping routes in the world. But the average wait time for non-booked vessels there jumped by between 44% & 59% last month. The waiting time averaged 8.85 days for south-bound transit & 9.44 days for north-bound transit.

