How will Taliban address concerns of Afghans?

It has been over 2 months since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. During this time, the Taliban has announced its acting cabinet. They are now responsible for maintaining law and order in Afghanistan. However, in the last few weeks, Taliban's arch foe - the Islamic State operating in Afghanistan has ramped up its attacks. There is a fear of security for any and everyone. How will the Taliban address these concerns? Will Afghanistan once again turn into a terror harbor? Our correspondent Anas Mallick got an exclusive interview with Taliban's ministry of interior's spokesperson Qari Saeed Khosti.