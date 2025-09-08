/How will India ensure GST cut benefits pass on to consumers?

Published: Sep 08, 2025, 10:50 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 10:50 IST
After India cuts goods and services tax (GST) rates, the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said her focus now shifts to making sure businesses pass on the benefits to consumers. To boost consumer demand, the Indian government lowered tax rates on a variety of regular items. In interviews with media houses, Sitharaman said the government had consulted with all relevant parties to guarantee that the GST rate cut Benefits reach consumers.