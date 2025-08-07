How Trump Torched the Quad With Tariff Warfare

President Trump has systematically destroyed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue by imposing punishing tariffs on every single partner nation. Despite calling them friends and allies, Trump has hit India with 25% tariffs plus penalties, Japan with 15% tariffs, and Australia with steel and aluminium levies. This unprecedented alliance destruction hands China its greatest strategic victory without military conflict, as the very partnership designed to counter Beijing's expansion crumbles under American economic nationalism.