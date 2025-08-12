How Trump could be killing the F-35

The F-35 is the world's most advanced fighter jet, but a new trade war is killing its sales. After a 39% tariff bombshell, Switzerland and Spain are pulling out, joining Portugal and Canada in a growing revolt. Is this the end for the F-35, and what does it mean for global military alliances? We dive into the shocking reasons why America's stealth jet is suddenly a political pariah.