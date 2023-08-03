How to spot this year Perseid meteor shower wherever you are

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
The Perseid meteor shower greets stargazers every year from mid-July to late August. This year, the shower will be active between July 17 and August 24. It will peak on August 12 and 13.

