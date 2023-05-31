How Russia & United States turned Europe into a nuclear playground

For the first time since 1991, Russia has now positioned its tactical nuclear weapons on foreign soil. In Belarus. The United States, however, has been early to this game of Europe's nuclearization. As part of the NATO military alliance, the United States has stationed over a 100 nuclear weapons spread across 5 nations in Europe. France and United Kingdom also have nuclear weapons. The fear that the war in Ukraine could turn into a nuclear conflagration is not unfounded. Since the end of World War II, Europe has been one of the most secure and peaceful regions in the world. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the security calculus of Europe. And as things stand at this moment, no other region in the world, looks as vulnerable to a nuclear holocaust as Europe. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.