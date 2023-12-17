How oil discovery transformed esequibo dispute | World Business Watch

The ongoing political tensions have an underlying economic dimension to them. The thickly forested esequibo region is at the centre the dispute. While it is a part of english-speaking guyana, venezuela has revived its claim to the region. The dispute is at least two centuries old and has its origins in european colonialism. The dispute would have lingered without any flare up. But things took a drastic turn in 2015. U.s. Firm exxon found crude oil reserves in esequibo's offshore waters.