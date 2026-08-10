/How much does pet care cost in Singapore?

Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:46 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:46 IST
Pet care is no longer just a discretionary expense. As pet ownership rises and animals are increasingly treated as part of the family, owners are also spending more on their health and wellbeing. Singapore is a useful window into this shift, where the cost of looking after a dog or cat can run from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands. Here's a look at why pet care is emerging as a fast-growing consumer spending category.