How ISRO plans to spacefarer to the moon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is progressing slowly for a lunar touchdown at 6pm IST on the 23rd of August. The LVM3 rocket pushed the Chandrayaan-3 into space. Now within hours from landing let's understand the science behind such precise travel. Watch this interview with former Deputy Director of ISRO, Arup Dasgupta.

