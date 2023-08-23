How is India preparing for the upcoming G20 Summit?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
New Delhi will host India's first G20 Summit from 9-10 September. With just three weeks left, extensive preparations are underway in the capital. Monuments like Qutub Minar, Red Fort, and Humayun's Tomb are being illuminated. Sculptures are being set up in public spaces.

