Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 22:36 IST
How India Fortified Digital Defence During Operation Sindoor 
#GRAVITAS | As India launched 'Operation Sindoor' , a digital defence was also mounted to take down potential threats targetting critical online infrastructure. Watch this report to find out more.

