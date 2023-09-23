How drones are changing the way we fight wildfires

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
We all know how useful Drones can be. They are used for mapping, search and rescue operations, and even to deliver essentials like medical kits in remote areas; their potential is limitless. Now these drones are changing the way we fight wildfires. We get you more details in this report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos