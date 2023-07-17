How did OPEN become India's 100th unicorn?

In 2022, OPEN became India's 100th unicorn. But how did that happen? What really happened behind the scenes that led to the creation of this billion-dollar idea? Here is the story of the man who played a vital role in building Asia's first neo-banking platform for small and medium enterprises. His struggles, the highs, the lows, and the comebacks eventually led to the success of OPEN. From partnering with nearly all major Indian banks to serving over 3.5 million businesses, OPEN is a homegrown success story from India.