How congress tussle affects US Debt

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The ousting of speaker McCarthy, an unprecedented event, further highlights the political polarization. The potential downgrade by Moody's could lead to increased treasury yields, raising the cost of borrowing and posing risks to the US Economy, including the possibility of a recession.

