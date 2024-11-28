#Gravitas | Beijing was once called the "Smog capital of the world." Reports suggest, over 2.6 million people died due to air pollution in 2005. However, years later, reports suggest people in Beijing are breather cleaner air than earlier. Thanks to China's aggressive pollution control measures including implementing clean-up technologies, upgradation of industrial boilers and switching to natural gas from coal. Can New Delhi which grapples with an annual pollution crisis take cues? Watch this video to find out more.