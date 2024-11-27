World No. 4 Arjun Erigaisi has had a stellar 2024 season. The 21-year-old became the youngest Indian to cross 2800 mark in live ELO ratings and also played a key role in India's historic victory at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Erigaisi stunned World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a blitz game at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament earlier this month. He speaks to Wion's Nikhil Mathur on that and much more.
How Arjun Erigaisi Conquered Magnus Carlsen In Six Minutes | WION Exclusive | Chess
