World No. 4 Arjun Erigaisi has had a stellar 2024 season. The 21-year-old became the youngest Indian to cross 2800 mark in live ELO ratings and also played a key role in India's historic victory at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Erigaisi stunned World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a blitz game at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament earlier this month. He speaks to Wion's Nikhil Mathur on that and much more.