/How Akash became the world's most wanted air-defence system

Operation Sindoor proved India's Akash system in combat. Patriot missiles are in short supply. Ukraine urgently wants more Patriot missile batteries. Now America is rebuilding its arsenal which has been severely depleted during the Iran war. The Akash Missile System is an indigenous, mobile medium-range surface-to-air missile defence system developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation. This short explainer shows how Akash’s networked radars, mobile launchers and dual-mode seekers offer affordable, scalable defence against missiles, drones and low-orbit threats. Watch the video to know why nations are lining up for Aakash and how drone swarms forced a rethink in layered air defence.