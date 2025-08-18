LOGIN
Houthis Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Strikes Israeli Airport

Published: Aug 18, 2025, 12:44 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 12:44 IST
The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have claimed responsibility for a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

