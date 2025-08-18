Live TV
Houthis claim Fresh Strikes on Israeli Airport
Houthis claim Fresh Strikes on Israeli Airport
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 18, 2025, 11:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 18, 2025, 11:14 IST
Iran-backed Houthis Claim Responsibility for Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.
