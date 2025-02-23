Household gold: India’s most undervalued asset?
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
For centuries, gold has been more than just an ornament in Indian households—it has symbolised security and prosperity. But today, the way Indians invest in gold is changing. Is gold moving from lockers to digital portfolios?
